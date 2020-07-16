GRAPHIC VIDEO: Do you recognize this suspect? He ran over an 83 yr old man during a robbery

The Houston police department robbery division released surveillance video of an incident at a gas station in West Houston. According to police an 83 year old man was ran over after he tried to stop the suspect from stealing his car.
If you have any information on this robbery call HPD robbery division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous.
