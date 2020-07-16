GRAPHIC VIDEO: Do you recognize this suspect? He ran over an 83 yr old man during a robbery

The Houston police department robbery division released surveillance video of an incident at a gas station in West Houston. According to police an 83 year old man was ran over after he tried to stop the suspect from stealing his car.

Suspect runs over 83 year old male after punching him in the face during a robbery at a West Houston gas station on June 28th at 4:00 pm. The male then returns later that day and is captured on camera inside the store. Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See story>https://t.co/1i0AKbYLYy pic.twitter.com/UMKUC68vEm — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 16, 2020

If you have any information on this robbery call HPD robbery division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous.

