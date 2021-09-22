HAPPENING NOW: Child Passenger Safety Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It’s Child Passenger Safety Week and the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to make sure their children are properly secured in a car seat. DPS says motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children. They say this is why car seats are crucial to reducing that risk, along with injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all car seats are misused.

To ensure children are properly restrained in a vehicle, DPS is offering the following tips:

Make sure the car seat fits in your vehicle properly before purchasing it.

Do not buy a car seat if you are not aware of the history, such as yard sales, social media platforms, etc.

Make sure you wear your seat belt so your children will know it’s the right thing to do.

Infant car seats should always be rear-facing — NEVER used forward-facing.

Check the maximum height and weight limits of the car seat, so children may be properly transitioned to the next one.

For older children who are using booster seats with lap belts, make sure the belt is across the pelvic area and the shoulder belt strap is placed across the shoulder. It should NEVER be placed along a child’s neck or abdominal area and should NEVER be used under the arm or behind the back to avoid a severe injury in a crash.

According to Texas law, all children younger than 8 years old, unless taller than 4’9”, are required to be in the appropriate car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. The car seat MUST be installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Children 8 years and older must be in a seat belt. If an adult hasn’t properly restrained a child, they can receive a $250 ticket.

For more details on Child Passenger Safety Week click this link.