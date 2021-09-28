HAPPENING NOW: Houston adds more COVID-19 vaccination sites at schools

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH) –    The Houston Health Department has released the schedule for sites offering free doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Walk-ins and appointments are welcomed and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220. 

The Houston Health department says no ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance will be required to get the vaccination.

The locations and times of pop-up sites offering the Pfizer vaccine are:

  • Aldine Middle School, 14908 Aldine Westfield Rd., 77032 
    • September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Drew Academy, 1910 W. Little York Rd., 77091
    • September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Garcia Middle School, 11000 Rosslyn Rd., 77038
    • September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Lewis Middle School, 21255 W Hardy Rd., 77073 
    • September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Grantham Academy, 13300 Chrisman Rd., 77039
    • September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Hoffman Middle School, 6101 W Little York Rd., 77091 
    • September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Jones Middle School, 20155 Townsen Blvd. W., 77338 
    • September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Mead Middle School, 3500 Lauder Rd., 77039 
    • September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Plummer Middle School, 11429 Spears Rd., 77067 
    • September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St., 77004 
    • September 30, 2021: 5-8 p.m.
  • Teague Middle School, 21700 Rayford Rd., 77338 
    • September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Ray L. Shotwell Middle School, 6515 Trail Valley Way, 77086 
    • September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Carver High School, 2100 S Victory St., 77088 
    • September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • YES Prep Gulfton Secondary, 6565 De Moss Dr., 77074 
    • October 1, 2021: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Mahanay Elementary School, 13215 High Star Dr., 77083
    • October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Alexander Elementary School, 8500 Brookwulf Dr., 77072 
    • October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • IDEA Hardy, 1930 Little York Rd., 77093
    • October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • IDEA Lake Houston, 5627 S. Lake Houston Pkwy., 77049
    • October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • IDEA Spears, 2010 Spears Rd., 77067
    • October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Marshall Middle School, 1115 Noble St., 77009       
    • October 2, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Sunny’s Flea Market,  8705 Airline Dr., 77037
    • October 3, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Anyone who visits the Houston Health Departments “fixed sites” will be eligible for its incentive program, which offers up to $150 in gift cards for vaccinations.  For a full list of sites, please visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or call 832-393-4220.

