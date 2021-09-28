HAPPENING NOW: Houston adds more COVID-19 vaccination sites at schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department has released the schedule for sites offering free doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Walk-ins and appointments are welcomed and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
The Houston Health department says no ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance will be required to get the vaccination.
The locations and times of pop-up sites offering the Pfizer vaccine are:
- Aldine Middle School, 14908 Aldine Westfield Rd., 77032
- September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Drew Academy, 1910 W. Little York Rd., 77091
- September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Garcia Middle School, 11000 Rosslyn Rd., 77038
- September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Lewis Middle School, 21255 W Hardy Rd., 77073
- September 28, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Grantham Academy, 13300 Chrisman Rd., 77039
- September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Hoffman Middle School, 6101 W Little York Rd., 77091
- September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jones Middle School, 20155 Townsen Blvd. W., 77338
- September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Mead Middle School, 3500 Lauder Rd., 77039
- September 29, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Plummer Middle School, 11429 Spears Rd., 77067
- September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St., 77004
- September 30, 2021: 5-8 p.m.
- Teague Middle School, 21700 Rayford Rd., 77338
- September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Ray L. Shotwell Middle School, 6515 Trail Valley Way, 77086
- September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Carver High School, 2100 S Victory St., 77088
- September 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- YES Prep Gulfton Secondary, 6565 De Moss Dr., 77074
- October 1, 2021: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Mahanay Elementary School, 13215 High Star Dr., 77083
- October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Alexander Elementary School, 8500 Brookwulf Dr., 77072
- October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- IDEA Hardy, 1930 Little York Rd., 77093
- October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- IDEA Lake Houston, 5627 S. Lake Houston Pkwy., 77049
- October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- IDEA Spears, 2010 Spears Rd., 77067
- October 2, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Marshall Middle School, 1115 Noble St., 77009
- October 2, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037
- October 3, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Anyone who visits the Houston Health Departments “fixed sites” will be eligible for its incentive program, which offers up to $150 in gift cards for vaccinations. For a full list of sites, please visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or call 832-393-4220.