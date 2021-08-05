HAPPENING NOW: Houston residents collect school supplies for children in need

HOUSTON (CW39) – Operation Christmas Child shoe packers in the Houston area are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children across the world. Participants are collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys. After packing the goodies in shoeboxes, Samaritan’s Purse will deliver them to children in more than 100 countries.

National Collection Week will start Nov. 15th through 22nd. During this time, you can participate by donated $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box”. They’ll send you a tracking label to discover its destination. If you prefer to shop online to select gifts for a child’s specific age and gender you can browssamaritanspurse.org/buildonline. From there, you’ll finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Samaritan’s Purse says that for many children, access to simple item like school supplies is critical to an education. It was the case for many of the recipients like sisters, Shanika and Sherika. They grew up in rural Jamaica and received notebooks and pencils in their shoebox gift at age 8.

Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse “Before this, our father cut a notebook and pencil in half so we’d have school supplies. We also received our first calculator—a small, gray one we still love to use. Through the shoebox gifts, we learned that you don’t have to be close neighbors in order to help each other. These gifts came from strangers.” — Sisters, Shanika and Sherika Luis Gonzales, is another shoebox recipient who lived with his mother in the ghetto of Panama City, Panama. Gonzales says he received a gift-filled shoebox from Operation Christmas Child and found it filled with the school supplies he needed.

Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse “I know what it is like to not have enough money for basic school supplies. My shoebox gift gave me the opportunity to pursue an education and taught me to never lose hope. These gifts can truly impact a child’s life forever.” — Luis Gonzales To see where boxes built online go, visit hard-to-reach countries.