HAPPENING NOW: Houston residents collect school supplies for children in need

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Operation Christmas Child shoe packers in the Houston area are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children across the world.  Participants are collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys.  After packing the goodies in shoeboxes, Samaritan’s Purse will deliver them to children in more than 100 countries.

National Collection Week will start Nov. 15th through 22nd.  During this time, you can participate by donated $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box”.  They’ll send you a tracking label to discover its destination.  If you prefer to shop online to select gifts for a child’s specific age and gender you can browssamaritanspurse.org/buildonline.  From there, you’ll finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. 

Samaritan’s Purse says that for many children, access to simple item like school supplies is critical to an education.  It was the case for many of the recipients like sisters, Shanika and Sherika.  They grew up in rural Jamaica and received notebooks and pencils in their shoebox gift at age 8.

Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

“Before this, our father cut a notebook and pencil in half so we’d have school supplies. We also received our first calculator—a small, gray one we still love to use. Through the shoebox gifts, we learned that you don’t have to be close neighbors in order to help each other. These gifts came from strangers.”

— Sisters, Shanika and Sherika

Luis Gonzales, is another shoebox recipient who lived with his mother in the ghetto of Panama City, Panama. Gonzales says he received a gift-filled shoebox from Operation Christmas Child and found it filled with the school supplies he needed.

Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

“I know what it is like to not have enough money for basic school supplies.  My shoebox gift gave me the opportunity to pursue an education and taught me to never lose hope. These gifts can truly impact a child’s life forever.”

— Luis Gonzales

To see where boxes built online go, visit hard-to-reach countries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss