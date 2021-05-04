HAPPENING NOW: Lowe’s National Hiring Day

HOUSTON (CW39) For the upcoming summer months Lowe’s is hosting a National Hiring Day. Interested candidates over the age of 18 can apply in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They’ll get the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers. Now out of the 50,000, roughly 900 new associates will be hired in Houston.

Here’s a list of open positions:

Cashiers

Retail associates

Stockers and receivers

Merchandising service associates

Drivers

Supervisors

Pro sales roles

Lowe’s says there’s career advancement available for all levels, such as Track to the Trades. It’s a new national program that equips workers with 100% tuition and skills needed to launch their career in skilled trades after 6 months of employment at Lowe’s. Both part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates. There’s also a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.

National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe’s. Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success.

Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources

In 2020, Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year. They hope this hiring event will help round out its team to help customers with every project they take on across their total home this spring and summer.