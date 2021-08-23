HAPPENING NOW: Supply Drive for Haiti in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – The city of Houston is teaming up with members of the Haitian community and local partners to send supplies to Haitians recovering from a major earthquake and storm. The “Houston’s Paying It Forward Earthquake and Hurricane Relief Response to Haiti” starts on Monday, August 23 and ends Saturday, August 28th, 2021. They’re requesting supplies like diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, nonperishable food, bottled water, and pet food. Below is a full list of supplies need:

The drive is also accepting monetary donations with several payment methods. When sending money, be sure to put “Earthquake Relief Fund” as the subject. Below is a list of available payment methods:

Cashapp: $hhunited1804

Paypal: @hhunited1804

Venmo: hhunited1804

Source: YouTube / City of Houston

“After Hurricane Harvey and other major natural disasters devastated our city and displaced our families and friends, people from across the globe volunteered their time, financial donations, and supplies. Houston is the proud home to a large Haitian community, and today, we are called to pay it forward to our neighbors in Haiti who are currently experiencing great suffering and loss.” — Mayor Sylvester Turner The City of Houston partnered with Houston Haitians United and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services for the donation drive, which announced during a news conference last weeke. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is home to a large Haitian community and he’s calling on Houstonians to give a helping hand. To drop off donations, head to NACC Disaster Services located on 16605 Air Center Blvd. Houston, TX 77032.