Happening now: World’s Largest Pet Adoption event in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – The world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event is here in Houston. Citizens for Animals Protection and the North Shore Animal League of America are teaming up for the Tour for Life 2021 in partnership with Purina. The celebration is happening at the Citizens for Animal Protection shelter located at 17555 Katy Freeway until Sunday, April 11th. During the event, adoption fees are 50% off and Purina will have giveaways while supplies last. Anyone interested in adopting dogs, cats, puppies, or kittens must schedule and appointment and submit an adoption application to https://www.cap4pets.org/pet-adoptions. Within 48 hours, the CAP Staff says they will review applications and set up appointments with potential adopters. For any specific questions about a pet, like it’s size or personality, contact the shelter at (281) 497-0591.

The Tour for Life aims to bring awareness to homeless animals across the nation with weeklong events in 53 cities and towns in 37 states. They’re also spotlighting local shelter partners/rescue groups, like Citizens for Animal Protection, that are dedicated to finding homes from animals.