HAPPENING TODAY: Amazon Career day; offering $18+ per hour average salary

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Today Amazon is hosting its biggest recruiting and training event to fill thousands of corporate and tech positions. The company says its also hiring 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers. The new hires could make an average of $18 an hour. This comes as many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses, and other incentives. Last week, UPS promised to handout job offers in 30 minutes after candidates apply for the 100,000 holiday positions its looking to fill.

The starting pay for Amazon is still $15 per hour, but the company says new hires could make as much as $22.50 an hour. In some places, Amazon is also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus. The company announced it would also pay the full college tuition for hourly workers starting in January. Amazon says it will fund the tuition for hundreds of partnering school but didn’t name them.

Amazon Career Day starts at 11 AM, Sept. 15th, 2021 and is free to public. The event will feature career coaching sessions designed to help answer questions about the application and interview process. It will also provide guidance on searching for the right role. To view the current Amazon job opportunities visit amazon.jobs. For hourly positions, such as a delivery driver, warehouse associate, or shopper, visit amazondelivers.jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this developing report.