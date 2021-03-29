Happening Today: Health & COVID-19 resource fair

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today, Monday, March 29th a local church, schools and nonprofits are teaming up for a health and Covid-19 resource fair in Harris County. The Harris County Public Health Department will provide free immunizations for children in surrounding local schools and flu shots for all. The Baylor College of Medicine will also be there conducting research. They’ll be interviewing people who have had lingering side effects from the Covid-19 virus and each participant interviewed will receive a $25 gift card.

The fair will run from 10 AM to 3 PM at the St. Paul’s / San Pablo Episcopal Church on 7843 Park Place Blvd. Houston, TX 77087 in the Courtyard and Parish Hall.

St. Paul’s / San Pablo Episcopal Church map location