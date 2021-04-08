Happening Today: HISD Austin High School Virtual Grand Opening

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston ISD is will hold a grand virtual opening for Stephen F. Austin High School’s new campus. The event starts today at 2:30 p.m. on HoustonISD.org/LiveTV. In 2012, Austin High School was one of 40 schools chosen to be rebuilt as apart of the district’s Bond Program. The 80.9 million, 288,628-square-foot project features a new school, as well as preservation of the original building’s historic front façade and auditorium. Current and future Mustangs will have access to new labs for maritime, robotics, and welding; a life skills classroom that supports special education; and a flexible band hall with independent practice rooms. The New Austin School also has two gyms, a central outdoor courtyard, and learning stairs for studying and small groups.

Austin High School, Principal Orlando Reyna and Austin students will be at new campus located on 1700 Dumble St., 77023. HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan and HISD Board of Education Trustee Judith Cruz will join them virtually for the grand opening event.