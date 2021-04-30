Happening today: National Arbor Day tree giveaway

News

HOUSTON (CW39) –  It’s National Arbor Day and Mercer Botanic Gardens is celebrating!  Anyone 12 and older can visit the Post Oak Pavilion in Mercer Botanic Gardens’ West Side Arboretum from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 22306 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble, TX, 77338. They’ll learn more about trees and discover the many ways they help the environment.  Participants also will have the opportunity to take home a complimentary tree or to sign up to foster a legacy tree.  During the National Arbor Day celebration, there will be tree planting demonstrations and tree aging activities.  All of today’s activities at the Mercer Botanic Gardens will commemorate this year’s Earth Day theme, “Restore our Earth.”  To participate in today’s Arbor Day celebration registration is required and there are various time slots available. To reserve a timeslot click here.

