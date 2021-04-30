Happening today: National Arbor Day tree giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) NASA's latest telescope has been reaching for the stars since it was first installed back in June or 2017. The images it has come back with have been breath-takings. Now, it's captured a Star on the verge of becoming a Black Hole!

We're talking about NASA's NICER Telescope. Sitting securely on top of the International Space Station, it collects data from its perch. It's goal, to study Matter, which makes up everything we can see in the universe. This is important because scientists don't know how it behaves in the heart of a neutron star, where it lingers on the threshold of becoming a black hole. Neutron stars are leftovers of exploded massive stars that weren't quite big enough to turn into black holes, Instead, what remains are city-sized cores with more mass than our Sun. Thanks to NASA's NICER telescope, scientists are now a step closer to understanding these strange objects.