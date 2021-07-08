HAPPENING TODAY: Ribbon cutting for new Hartman Park playground

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, 50/50 Park Partners and Valero Energy Foundation are revealing the new improvements at Hartman Park in east Houston, with a ribbon cutting.
It’s the first park to receive improvements and long-term support as part of the Mayor’s initiative to create equity in complete communities and neighborhood parks across the city of Houston. Today they will be in the Magnolia Park – Manchester Complete Community to celebrate the end of construction on a new playground.
Updates to the Hartman park includes the following:
- Colorful playground units for children ages 2-5 and 5-12
- Multiple swings and spinners
- New concrete border
- Ramp and walks
- New playground surfacing
- Subsurface drainage
- New benches
- A new bike rack
- Required detention.
Theses improvement were made possible by the City Bonds Funds and Valero Energy Foundation. Valero Energy Foundation is a founding member of the 50/50 Park Partners initiative and has committed over $600,000 in grants and in-kind services. Now the 50/50 Park Partners initiative brings together 50 businesses to help improve 50 neighborhood parks through monetary contributions, in-kind support, ideas, and volunteers.
The Hartman Park is located at 9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012. For more information on the 50/50 Park Partners imitative click this link.
