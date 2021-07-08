HAPPENING TODAY: Ribbon cutting for new Hartman Park playground

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kids on a playground (Nexstar, file)

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, 50/50 Park Partners and Valero Energy Foundation are revealing the new improvements at Hartman Park in east Houston, with a ribbon cutting. 

It’s the first park to receive improvements and long-term support as part of the Mayor’s initiative to create equity in complete communities and neighborhood parks across the city of Houston.  Today they will be in the Magnolia Park – Manchester Complete Community to celebrate the end of construction on a new playground.  

Updates to the Hartman park includes the following:

  • Colorful playground units for children ages 2-5 and 5-12
  • Multiple swings and spinners
  • New concrete border
  • Ramp and walks
  • New playground surfacing
  • Subsurface drainage
  • New benches
  • A new bike rack
  • Required detention.

Theses improvement were made possible by the City Bonds Funds and Valero Energy Foundation.  Valero Energy Foundation is a founding member of the 50/50 Park Partners initiative and has committed over $600,000 in grants and in-kind services. Now the 50/50 Park Partners initiative brings together 50 businesses to help improve 50 neighborhood parks through monetary contributions, in-kind support, ideas, and volunteers. 

The Hartman Park is located at 9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012. For more information on the 50/50 Park Partners imitative click this link.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa latest - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain chances, highs Wednesday - Star Harvey

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Maury's 88th

US Coast Guard Video: Hawaii cargo jet rescue

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss