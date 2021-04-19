Happening Today: Stafford MSD community blood drive

The antibody test is free for blood donors, the Red Cross said. (Brad Zerivitz/American Red Cross)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today the Stafford MSD community is teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for a blood drive. It starts at 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Stafford High School student lot on 1625 Staffordshire Road, Stafford, TX 77477.

Anyone that wants to participate must schedule an appointment at this link. There will also be a free t-shirt for those who donate.

Right now, The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center faces a severe blood shortage due to donors cancelling during the coronavirus outbreak.

For more information regarding to donating and COVID-19, please visit For more information regarding to donating and COVID-19, click this link.