Happening Today: Stafford MSD community blood drive

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today the Stafford MSD community is teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for a blood drive.  It starts at 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Stafford High School student lot on 1625 Staffordshire Road, Stafford, TX 77477

Anyone that wants to participate must schedule an appointment at this link.  There will also be a free t-shirt for those who donate.  

Right now, The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center faces a severe blood shortage due to donors cancelling during the coronavirus outbreak. 

For more information regarding to donating and COVID-19, click this link.

