The top 50 happiest cities include some Texas cities, but not H-town

HOUSTON (CW39) In the middle of a Pandemic, for some it has been difficult to smile. Social Distancing, not as much travel, staying home, plus missing friends and family, has taken its toll. Stress Levels are through the roof around the world and Mental Anxiety continues to rise.

But in less than two weeks, it will be a great day to turn those frowns upside down. March 20th is the “International Day of Happiness”! So, WalletHub, the personal-finance website is releasing a new report, showing the 2021 Happiest Cities in America.

How did WalletHub come up with its list? It compares more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities, across 31 key indicators of Happiness. The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate, to average leisure time spent per day.

Here is the List of the Top 20 Happiest Cities in America.

When you look closer, to see how Texas Cities Faired, the only one in the top 20 is Plano at #17. Others cities included in the study are Austin #27, Amarillo #63, Grand Prairie #70, Garland #77, Ft. Worth #83, Irving #85, Arlington #102, Dallas #104, Lubbock #117, Houston #123.

Breaking it down even more. San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont, California, all have the lowest depression rate, 11.30 percent, which is 2.9 times lower than in Billings, Montana, the city with the highest at 32.30 percent.

Other factors studied include separation & divorce rates, amount of sleep, and work hours, just to name a few. For a break down on how each city ranks in the individual categories, you can check out the WalletHub Website.

