Harmony Public Schools Harmony Science Academy Houston presents ‘Cool Beast’ and ‘Man’s First Touch of Nature’

This week on The Art Spot, we're featuring student artwork from students over at Harmony Public School's Harmony Science Academy in Houston.
Our first piece today is by 15-year-old Jose Marcos. He's a sophomore, and he calls his drawing "Cool Beast." It's a cartoon, colored pencil illustration of a fantasy create he came up with. Jose says he was inspired to create this piece by the "Yu-Gi-Oh" anime cartoon.
Our second piece is by 16-year-old Dilcia Espinal. She's also a sophomore, and she calls her piece "Man's First Touch of Nature." Dilcia says she loves art because it's a way for her to express her feelings, and she says that she uses it to help her cope whenever there's something wrong in her life.