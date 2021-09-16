Harmony Public Schools offering virtual learning

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Soon students at Harmony Public Schools will be able to learn virtually but they must meet certain requirements. The announcement for the online learning option is the result of the signing of Senate Bill 15 (SB15) by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week. It provided funding for Texas public schools that wish to offer online learning during the 2021-22 school year. With the new law, public schools can enroll up to 10 percent of their student body in online learning.

Virtual learning for eligible students starts October 4th, 2021. Students must meet all of the following criteria:

Students must have passed the most recent STAAR exams, if applicable to grade level. NWEA grade-level proficiency is required for students that did not take STAAR.

Students must have earned a “C” grade of higher in “foundation curriculum” courses taken virtually or remotely in the previous school year.

Students must have no more than 10% unexcused absences during the previous school year. They must also maintain less than 10 unexcused absences in a six-month period.

Harmony Public Schools says it will continue to offer “remote conferencing” on an as-needed basis. This option is for students who remain on-campus but may need to learn from home on a short-term basis. The program allows students to learn from home for up to 20 instructional days if they have a pre-existing medical condition or are forced to quarantine due to positive COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure. For more information on Harmony Public School’s new virtual option click this link.