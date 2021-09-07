Harris Co. Constable teams up with local business for crime app

HOUSTON (CW39) – Hundreds of local businesses in Harris County are raising the visibility of Constable Mark Herman’s new “C4 Now” App. The app is designed to notify residents of important information and to help them stay up to date with crime in the area. According to the Constable’s office, the businesses are now displaying clings to make residents more aware of the different platforms Precinct 4 offers.

Constable Mark Herman's new "C4 Now" App has grown by thousands.



Now Constable Herman has taken his app to hundreds of local businesses by displaying windows clings to make our citizens aware of the different platforms Precinct 4 offers to stay up to date with crime in the area pic.twitter.com/cf7l2nT6tE — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 5, 2021

The “C4 Now” app also features live updates of arrests, traffic and road conditions, safety tips and alerts. Since its initial launch in January 2021, the Constables office says the number of users has grown by thousands.