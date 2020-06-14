Harris County Deputy dies from COVID-19

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Juan Menchaca, who died on Saturday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. Deputy Menchaca, 70, had been hospitalized for several weeks after contracting COVID-19.

He was a 14-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and was most recently assigned to the courts division. He began his law enforcement career with the Nacogdoches Police Department, and he previously served 18 years as a Texas parole officer.

Deputy Juan Menchaca

“Deputy Menchaca was a beloved member of our Harris County Sheriff’s Office family, and he will be terribly missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing him,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “I ask the entire community to lift up Deputy Menchaca, his wife, Melissa, and their entire family in their prayers. I also ask that we all honor him by continuing to do our part to stop the spread of this terrible virus.”

Deputy Menchaca and his wife had seven children. He is the second Sheriff’s Office employee to die after contracting COVID-19. Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski died of the virus on May 6.

The number of Sheriff’s Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus during the pandemic stands at 332. Of those, 15 are currently hospitalized and 254 have recovered.