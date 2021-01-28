Harris County GOP Chair attacked, mugged in Midtown Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (CW39) Harris County Republican Party Chairman City Seigel was the victim of a violent crime Wednesday evening in Midtown Houston.

According to a statement on the Harris County GOP website and party’s local Twitter account, she was “outside a Houston Young Republicans meeting.” She was not alone when the attack happened, but she has “just stepped into the outdoor entrance of the business, when a person “out of nowhere violently grabbed (her) purse” off her arm and ran off.

In the statement posted on the HCGOP website, she wrote:

The perpetrator came out of nowhere and violently grabbed my purse off my arm and took off running. Thankfully an employee and a bystander took action. They are the heroes in this story and because of them no one was harmed.

“When this incident occurred, I was attending a routine monthly young republicans event, surrounded by young men and women. I also have two daughters of my own that have grown up their entire lives in the Houston area. As a mother, I believe our children deserve better than the frightening circumstances I was faced with last night. Unfortunately, crime in Houston has risen to levels beyond Chicago, and County Judge Lina Hidalgo and District Attorney Kim Ogg have proven that public safety is not a priority for them.

Violent crimes has been on the rise since early on during the pandemic, with violent crime increasing over 30% over the summer. Wednesday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed closed courts for the increase in crime as of late, citing an increase in crime across the country due closed court systems across America.

Earlier this week, the Governor held a roundtable to discuss bail reform as well.

“As County Chair, I will ensure we elect leaders that make fighting crime a top priority. I vow to do whatever it takes to clean up our streets, reverse dangerous policies that protect criminals instead of victims, and make sure our law enforcement has all of the tools and resources needed to keep us safe and make Houston a good place to live, work, and raise a family again. Public safety is not a partisan issue. I hope all mothers, fathers, business owners, students, and residents of Harris County will stand with me to enact change and build a stronger, safer community now and in the future.”