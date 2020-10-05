Harris County leads the state in number of railroad incidents

HOUSTON (CW39)- Across the nation, the number of train collisions are going down, but unfortunately, that is not the case here in Texas.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, Harris County leads the state in the number of highway-rail incidents this past year. There were 38 in Harris County and the next highest was Dallas County with fifteen.

In 2019 there were 251 recorded highway-rail incidents in Texas and that number has been on the rise since 2016.

Last year 31 people died in these train-related incidents in Texas, so while most of us have likely heard about the importance of being safe around train tracks, it’s something we can certainly improve on as a state and especially here in the Houston area.

“You always want to use caution when approaching a train crossing. If you get into a collision with a train, you are 40 times more to be killed than in a collision with another car, so always expect a train,” explained Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

Operation Lifesaver, an organization dedicated to rail safety education offers this safety advice:

-Only cross at a designated public crossing area.

-Do not cross tracks immediately after a train passes as there may be a second.

-Obey all signs and warning lights/signals at a crossing.

-Stay alert by avoiding distractions such as our cell phones.

Do you know what to do if your car gets stuck on the tracks?



1️⃣ Get out of your car.

2️⃣ Locate the blue and white emergency notification sign.

3️⃣ Call the number provided for help pic.twitter.com/DdBFnMwFbZ — Operation Lifesaver (@olinational) September 29, 2020