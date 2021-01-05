Have you seen this man?

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department investigators and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating David Ajanel Ixcayau, 19. Officials want to question Ixcayau about the death of a 3-year-old boy, who died Thursday, December 31st.

Investigators say, HPD patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child at 6401 Ranchester Drive. Upon arrival, they and Houston Fire Department paramedics found Wilson inside an apartment. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials.

Further investigation led to the identification of Ixcayou as a person of interest in this incident, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.