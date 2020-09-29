Have you seen this missing teen?

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Harris County Constable’s Office are looking for the public’s help in finding this missing teen.

Mariah Garcia vanished from her family’s home in Spring, Texas (about 25 miles north of Houston) on August 29, 2020. Her family has not seen Mariah since.

Caution advised: if you see this child, do not approach and immediately contact law enforcement.

Mariah is Hispanic, 5’4 tall and about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears and nose are pierced.

If anyone has information about Mariah Garcia, you are urged to contact the Harris County Constable’s Office at 1-281-376-3472, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.