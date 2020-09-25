HCAD residential appraisers to start visiting neighborhoods and homes

HOUSTON (CW39) Its the time of year again, when appraisers will be out evaluating homes and properties to access property taxes rates for 2021.

The Harris County Appraisal District is sending residential appraisers to visit neighborhoods and homes starting October 1.



HCAD will have between 50–100 appraisers in hundreds of neighborhoods daily verifying property characteristics, changes in the neighborhood condition and other data. This information is used in the appraisal of property as of January 1 of each year.



Residential appraisers will initially focus their efforts on new construction and priority field reviews.



“Correct data is essential to developing accurate estimates of value,” said Roland Altinger, chief appraiser. “Field inspections by our appraisers are a very important part of this process.”



Property owners should be aware of the following information for their security and the safety of HCAD appraisers.

Appraisers will never ask to enter the house or for the property owner to accompany them to the backyard.

Appraisers will knock on the front door to alert the resident they are on the property, identify themself as an HCAD appraiser, and ask permission to measure the home and any other structures on the property. If access is denied, the appraiser will leave the property and estimate the size and characteristics from the street. If the property owner is not home, the appraiser will measure the sections of the structures that are accessible without entering a gate.



Appraisers may appear at property owners’ doors as early as 7:45 a.m., but not later than 5:15 p.m.

Appraisers wear a blue jacket or vest with the HCAD emblem on the front and HCAD Appraiser on the back and carry an identification badge with his or her picture, name and unique appraiser number.

Appraisers work from their own personal vehicle that has a magnetic sign attached identifying the appraiser as a Harris County Appraisal District employee.





Appraisers are required to enter changes in property characteristics directly into a field device before leaving the property, and most do so while sitting in their vehicle. Their vehicle is essentially their mobile office.

“While this project happens every year at this time, most people were not aware of it because they were away at work. We are notifying residents this year because more people are working from their homes,” Altinger said.



To verify the individual working in your neighborhood is an HCAD appraiser, contact the HCAD office at 713.812.5800.

More information about appraisal can be found at www.hcad.org under Appraisal > Residential Property > HCAD Residential Field Appraisal Facts.