HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been detained by authorities after allegedly stabbing his wife to death on Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call at the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle, near Fry Road in Katy Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. When authorities arrived, they found that a man has stabbed his wife to death.

This is the second straight day of a deadly domestic violence incident in the Houston area. On Thursday, a man shot and killed his wife, mother-in-law and 4-year-old daughter in the Cypress area. Authorities said the family was going through a divorce.