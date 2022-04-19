HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in a break-in and robbery of a local school on Monday.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have surveillance video of a Hispanic male who broke a window and crawled into the Silver Star Academy at 5610 E. Sam Houston Parkway North in east Harris County at 1 a.m.

According to the video, the man was in the building for two hours, taking numerous TV monitors, school credit cards, a laptop computer and petty cash, deputies said.

The thief also took the keys of the school’s 2005 Chevy van used to transport students, deputies said. The van was recovered less than a mile away from the school that evening at the 13900 block of Force Street without any damages. It was returned to the school.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Burglary and Theft unit at 713-274-9200 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).