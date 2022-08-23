HOUSTON, Texas – A recent survey reveals older adults will bounce back after the pandemic, but the data notes that it did take a toll on their well-being.

AARP conducted a survey to determine the mental and emotional health of older adults over the age of 50. They found that while most adults felt they were in a good place, many said they had been dealing with some anxiety and depression.

Here is the breakdown:

64% of adults aged 50-plus said their emotional health was excellent or very good.

66% of adults aged 50-plus said their mental well-being was excellent or very good.

However, when asked about specific emotional/mental health measures, AARP found that:

45% had been bothered by anxiety.

34% say they had little interest or pleasure in doing things.

31% had feelings of depression or hopelessness.

52% had difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.

Despite the negative effects of the pandemic, the study did demonstrate that most older adults feel they are “resilient and expect to be able to bounce back from these challenges.”

Digging deeper, AARP did discover that there were other factors besides the pandemic that were affecting their anxiety levels, including personal adversities, domestic politics, and the Russia-Ukraine War.

Click here to read the full report.