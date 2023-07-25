TEXAS (KIAH) – Want better health? Walk 10,000 steps a day. That’s advice we have heard from many sources, but is the “10,000-step” benchmark scientific advice or fitness gimmick?

Dr. I-Min Lee, associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and a researcher on physical activity, decided to look into the basis of the 10,000 steps advice and its validity. Their new study was published in the JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study determined how much movement your body needs can’t be boiled down to a specific number. The study looked only at women. It found that among older women, as few as 4,400 steps a day helped prolong lifespan.

Baylor Scott and White Internal Medicine Physician Tresa McNeal suggested rather than counting steps, measure time spent being active.

“We recommend those doing a moderate level of exercise, such as walking, to exercise about an hour a day, five days a week. And if you’re jogging or doing more intense exercise, you can get away with thirty minutes a day, five days per week,” she explained.

Dr. McNeal noted that exercise is good for your muscles and heart, but also helps your brain and mood. Even more incentives to get moving.