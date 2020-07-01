$9 million in federal funding available to nursing homes for thermometers, plexiglass barriers

Health

by: Avery Travis

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: CNN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Millions of dollars in federal funding will soon be available to help nursing homes implement infection control projects and resources in the fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced $9 million was coming from Civil Money Penalty funds, collected when certified nursing facilities are found out of compliance with federal requirements.

Homes can apply starting July 1, and they must use the money towards:

  • Thermometers and temperature scanning equipment for staff and residents
  • Decontamination and disinfecting systems
  • Plexiglass barriers or portable walls to ensure social distancing and droplet protection
  • N95 fit-test equipment
  • Microbe-resistant flooring and wall coverings

“We know that older Texans are more susceptible to COVID-19, and Texas is committed to ensuring that nursing facilities have the tools they need to keep their residents and staff safe,” said Governor Abbott. “The resources available through this federal funding will help maintain infection control within these facilities. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable populations, mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, and protect public health.”

The deadline for homes to apply will be August 30.

MORE: $3.6M now available for tablets and webcams in nursing homes, as families struggle to connect

HHSC also noted they are still accepting applications for up to $3,000 per facility for communication technology.

