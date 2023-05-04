When a child is more active than normal after eating, we typically blame it on sugar. But, increased hyper-activity may actually be linked to red dye 40.

Red dye 40 is approved by the FDA, but did you know it was made from petroleum? This synthetic food dye is very common, and it is found in dairy products, sweets, snacks, baked goods and beverages, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Miranda Ziegler said she paid more attention to her son’s diet, including cutting red dye 40. She noticed that when he accidentally ate a product with that specific food coloring, he would be acting out and was hyperactive for at least two days.

A dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic and some recent studies agree with her.

“There have been some studies that show increased hyperactivity in children with red dye 40 particularly children who have ADHD so that is definitely a concern trying to limit food dyes in general specifically Red dye 40,” said Julia Zumpano, Cleveland Clinic Dietitian.

Dr. Zumpano added there is no need for food dye and they have no nutritional benefit.