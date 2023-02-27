TEXAS (KIAH) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Texas, and contrary to misconception, it can affect people of all ages.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 47% of Americans have high blood pressure, high cholesterol which lead to heart disease.

In Texas, a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services pointed out, hypertension is a very common and important risk factor for myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack.

But younger adults are now facing the risk of cardiac risk because of several factors. Consider family history and substance abuse. Some medical experts said people 40 years of age and younger are likely to get heart disease more than previous generations because of the rise in diabetes and obesity.

The CDC gives these 7 strategies for a heart-healthy lifestyle:

Learn Your Health History – Know your risks and talk to your family and doctor about your health history.

Eat a Healthy Diet – Make healthy food choices like more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. Eat less salt, saturated fat, and added sugar.

Move More, Sit Less – Get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week, plus muscle-strengthening activities at least 2 days a week.

Quit Smoking – Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free help and take the first step on your journey to quit.

Take Medicines as Directed – If you take medicine to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes, follow your doctor’s instructions carefully. Always ask questions if you don’t understand something. Never stop taking your medicine without talking to your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.

Choose Your Drinks Wisely – Substitute water for sugary drinks to reduce calories. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation by limiting consumption to no more than 1 drink for women and 2 for men on days that alcohol is consumed. If you are pregnant, don’t drink any alcohol.

Monitor Your Blood Pressure at Home – Self-measured blood pressure monitors are easy and safe to use, and your doctor can show you how to use one if you need help.