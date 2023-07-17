TEXAS (KIAH) – In 2023, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services estimated there will be nearly 5,000 new cases of skin cancer in the state, with about 1 in 10 of those cases turning deadly. Of the new diagnoses, the health department estimated 60% will be diagnosed in men.

Typically, when a patient has a suspected case of melanoma, the mole is removed, leaving the person with a scar and of course the pain.

New, nearly pain-free technology has been announced when it comes to diagnosing skin cancer without a biopsy. Clear stickers called DermTech Smart Stickers are helping dermatologists test for skin cancer with roughly 99% accuracy. The stickers can determine in about a week to 10 days if a mole is cancerous.

To find a specialist who is using the Smart Sticker, you can check out the DermTech website.