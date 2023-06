HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’ve heard the studies that teen mental health is in crisis, and a big part of that is social media and technology.

CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez sat down with Jason Mahr, a student coach with Southwestern Coaching who works with teens on a daily basis, and he is delivered a TED Talk on how technology affects children.

He discussed what he learned about brain development when conducting research for his Ted Talk and what age he believes teens should be on social media.