TEXAS – A Texas hospital is reporting a high number of infant deaths due to unsafe sleeping environments.

Cook Children’s Medical Centers reported the majority of the 30 infant deaths linked to unsafe sleep habits in 2022 and so far in 2023 involved co-sleeping with at least one parent or caregiver, who woke up to find the child unresponsive. According to a press release, that number is more than the number of fatal gunshot wounds and drownings combined.

Besides co-sleeping, the hospital said babies were placed on a pillow with a propped bottle or in a crib with blankets and pillows. In some cases, the infant was wearing loose clothing that would cover their faces.

Demographic data shows the group with the highest unsafe sleep deaths were Black boys from 2 months to 6 months old.

Infant deaths linked to unsafe sleep from 2022-2023

Race # of deaths Percent of deaths Black 16 54% Hispanic 7 23% Black/Hispanic 1 3% White 3 10% Race not documented 3 10% Total: 30

Doctors at Cook Children’s said prevention and education is key. Safe sleep precautions include:

Always place your baby on their back to sleep. Side and stomach sleeping are not safe for infants who can’t roll over.

Use a firm, flat mattress or sleeping surface with tightly-fitted sheets. The surface shouldn’t be sloped.

Share a room but not a bed with your baby. Babies should sleep in their own cribs or bassinet.

Clear your baby’s sleep area of blankets, pillows, bumper pads and soft toys.

Sleep sacks are recommended instead of swaddling, especially after your baby is able to roll over.