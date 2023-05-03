TEXAS (KIAH) – Are you a chronic allergy sufferer who has tried everything to control your allergies? A new study suggested there may be another option: nasal antiseptic spray.

Our medical partners at Baylor Scott & White reviewed the study. They said 80% of the participants found relief and significant improvement in their symptoms when they used an antiseptic nasal spray twice a day for two weeks.

And while the study delivered promising results, they did find some notable limitations in the study.

“A few things about it, though. It was only twenty patients, so not a lot of people. They didn’t study the flora or check the cultures on all the patients, and this was what the patients reported,” said Dr. Carol Nwelue, internal medicine physician, Baylor Scott & White.

Dr. Nwelue did add that the study looked promising and provided valuable information to build upon.

She also advised that if you decide to give the remedy a try, make sure you read the label and purchase antiseptic spray specifically intended to be used in the nose.