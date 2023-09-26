HOUSTON (KIAH) – As we continue to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month, CW39 Houston looked into the health concerns that impact many in the local community.

In Texas, the state health department said there are nearly 400,000 people over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2025, that number is estimated to rise nearly 23%.

To talk more about the impact Alzheimer’s has on the Hispanic community, Jorge Olvera, Director of Diversity Outreach, Alzheimer’s Association, stopped by the CW39 Houston Studios.