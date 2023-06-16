A Food and Drug Administration panel unanimously approved Lecanemab to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The panel said after reviewing the results from a clinical trial that Lecanemab was “robust” and “clear and consistent.”

Nearly 6.5 million American are affected by the brain robbing disease, with an estimated 400,000 of them living in Texas, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

With this approval, the medication, sold under the brand name Leqembi, should get full FDA approval by July 6.