Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant announced Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships.

However, customers in the Lone Star State are not eligible.

Amazon announced Tuesday people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs. The company said the flat fee could cover a list of medications like the antibiotic amoxicillin and the anti-inflammatory drug naproxen.

The program will be available in 42 states and Washington, D.C. at launch, but Texas is not on that list, according to Amazon.com. Customers enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, or any other government health care program are also not eligiable to sign up.