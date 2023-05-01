TEXAS (KIAH) – Are you doing a good job managing your stress? Now is a good time to consider what you can do to lessen the negative effects of stress in your life.

When your body has to cope with a constant flood of stress hormones, health problems can start to creep in.

If you’re wondering whether your stress levels are normal, take a look at your coping mechanisms. Smoking, drug use, and excessive alcohol use are signs you may need help managing your stress. But what do you do when you notice a loved one is stressed out?

“Sometimes, alerting that person to the fact that they are stressed can be helpful, talking through what is making them stressed, and offering assistance if you can be helpful. And if you notice that the symptoms are advanced, or they’re having a lot of difficulty, even recommending that they see somebody about managing their stress, said Dr. Carol Nwelue, Baylor Scott & White.