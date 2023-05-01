TEXAS (KIAH) – A common artificial sweetener frequently used in ‘keto’ products is making headlines for its association with an increased risk of heart attack.

A new study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) examined 4,000 people and found that those with a higher risk of heart attack or stroke also had higher levels of the artificial sweetener erythritol in their systems.

Internal medicine Dr. Carol Nwelue, Baylor Scott & White, reviewed the study. She noted that it doesn’t indicate whether study participants were at higher risk for heart disease because of their erythritol consumption or simply consumed more of the product.

“If you asked the researchers of the study, they would say definitely at least avoid erythritol if you have high risk for heart disease and stroke. So, that is diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol,” she said. “That being said, I think everyone agrees that more study of artificial sweeteners is needed.

Dr. Nwelue recommends speaking to your doctor to determine if consuming erythritol is right for you.