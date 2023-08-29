(KIAH) — As we head into fall, COVID-19 cases are already ticking up. So, the question on many people’s minds is: To mask or not to mask?

Our partners at NewsNation spoke with several infectious disease doctors. If the coronavirus is surging in your community, one doctor said consider asking yourself these questions:

Are you older than 65 or immunocompromised?

Have you been infected or vaccinated in the past six months?

Do you live with someone who is at high risk of getting seriously ill?

Are you looking forward to travel or an event you can’t miss?

The experts agree that if you choose to wear a mask, consider using a higher quality one like an N-95 versus a cloth mask.

And while the specialists say wearing a mask can help significantly drop the chances you’ll catch COVID or other respiratory viruses, some doctors say mandates for all would be an overstep.