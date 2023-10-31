HOUSTON (KIAH) – Some of those candies in your child’s Halloween bucket can cause damage to their teeth. In general, candy isn’t that great for teeth, but some are worse than others.

According to a dental professionals, softer candies, like chocolate, are better compared to taffy candies that can pull out fillings. Meanwhile, hard candy can break brackets on their braces or chip a tooth.

As a reminder, it’s best for your little and big kids to brush their teeth regularly and rinse with mouthwash to prevent cavities.