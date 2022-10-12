(KIAH) – A virus, cold weather, or allergies can all agitate asthma this time of year. Today, we talk to a doctor who shares some important tips and precautions to protect you and your child.

“Each patient often has their own set of triggers, that can be the cooler weather, it can be allergies, it can be one of the many, many viruses that are going around right now. And most patients have a pattern know those triggers, and it’s best to avoid them,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.

Texas Health and Human Services reported nearly 7% of children in Texas – that’s more than 492,000 – have asthma. Dr. Lucia says asthma is a challenging disease because there is no cure per se and it really has a lot to do with maintenance of your own immune system.

“Your PCP or your child’s pediatrician can really help with that,” he said.

Dr. Lucia notes treatment often starts with a controller inhaler taken on a daily basis. This medicine is different from a rescue inhaler used when you or your child is having an acute asthma flare up.

Beyond that , he says try to work with your pediatrician to discover your child’s triggers to avoid.

“Certainly when it comes to avoiding viral illnesses, washing hands and our hygiene that we’ve learned the last few years with COVID can really come into play,” he said.