HOUSTON (KIAH) – Allergy season is in full swing, and for many asthma suffers, pollen is a huge aggravator.

In Houston, April and May typically have all outdoor allergens in full swing, according to Texas Sinus and Allergy. Those with asthma are told to avoid their triggers, but sometimes here in Texas, they are hard to avoid.

With all that pollen flying around, our partners at Baylor Scott & White advised if you find yourself wheezing, coughing, or having a hard time breathing, go to your primary doctor. They will likely do a pulmonary function test and then put you on a controller medication, like the albuterol inhaler.

“If you’re having the beginning of an asthma attack, they may put you on an oral steroid to keep it from getting worse. And finally they’ll go over an asthma action plan with you, which tells you what to do at various levels of symptoms, including when to go to the emergency room,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.