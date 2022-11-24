HOUSTON (KIAH) – During Thanksgiving Day, there are many unexpected hazards that may be lurking around the house that parents may not be aware of.

CW39’s Idolina Peralez sat down with Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sees firsthand the injuries kids sustain over the holiday.

Q: So Christina, what are some of the typical injuries you see coming in on Thanksgiving?

A: You know, lots of kids want to help out with Thanksgiving dinner. And so, it’s not uncommon to see burns and different types of cuts and lacerations, many of whom need stitches from kids who want to help out with cooking.

And so that means there are kids who want to try to take that big knife and help carve the turkey or other kids who will reach up and grab onto a hot pot that’s on the stove and grab it and pull it over, actually dumping the contents out all over them. So we really do see a fair amount of preventable injuries on Thanksgiving.

Q: So you mentioned burns. And I’m going to take a little bit of a sidestep here because I feel like I never know what to do when my kid gets a burn – run it under water, ice. What should we be doing? Flour?

A: Really great, great question. And very, very important to answer. Immediately whenever there is a burn, the most important thing is to get cool water over on top of the burned area, nothing else. So that means no cocoa butter, no regular butter, no flour, nothing else. Those are the common things that I see. And really at that time of injury, the best thing to do is to cool down the burn.

Q: And you see other ailments besides cuts and burns over the Thanksgiving weekend, including one that’s quite unusual that I hadn’t heard of. Can you tell me more about that one?

A: Yeah, you know, Thanksgiving weekend is famous for a time that families like to get out in the yard and do some seasonal cleanup, of leaf litter and other types of landscaping. And there can be lots of hidden molds within some of that leaf litter and some of that debris. And for some children with asthma and other respiratory conditions that can really set off exacerbation. So be very, very aware of that. A really good way to help prevent that is wear a mask.

