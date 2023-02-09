Are you newly single this Valentine’s Day? If so, make sure you take care of your heart. Experts say the stress of a broken heart can actually hurt your overall health.

It’s not just the failed romance that can prompt what’s referred to as “Broken Heart Syndrome”, Cardiologist Leticia Castillo Kontak with Baylor Scott and White Health said any sudden extreme emotion can trigger the syndrome.

“A sudden sort of emotional stressor can actually lead to something called the broken

heart syndrome or ‘Tackotsubo’ cardiomyopathy. Like a death in the family or, you know, an emotional stressor or something where it was very sudden can lead to high levels of stress hormones that lead to a heart attack.”, said Castillo Kontak.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, and chest pain which can typically be treated with medication.