HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend is your chance to donate to save a life. A Gulf Coast Regional Blood Drive is this Saturday at the Arboretum from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Every 10 seconds someone uses donated blood. Each donation could save three lives for one donation.

There are some requirements for all blood and blood component donors. Also, specific donor requirements for donation types.

If you give blood this Saturday, you can sign up to get a voucher for a free Arboretum Individual Membership when you successfully donate.