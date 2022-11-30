HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new trial is taking a new approach to breast cancer care. Doctors for the trial compass are testing to see if they are able to reduce the toxic side effects by lowering doses of chemotherapy and skipping some of the powerful drugs.

The Compass Trial has study sites across the country, including in Houston, tracking how the reduced therapy holds up.

It is common for chemo patients to experience nausea, vomiting, and overall fatigue and weakness. Diarrhea is a major concern. Meanwhile, some drugs can damage bones and vital organs, including the heart, lungs, and kidneys.

One busy mom opted for the trial. 43-year-old Lana Callahan was diagnosed with HER-2 positive breast cancer. It’s very aggressive and is prone to returning, often spreading to the brain, liver and lungs.

They typical treatment is six cycles of chemotherapy with four different drugs — including carboplatin which is known for significant side effects. But Callahan was able to eliminate that drug and undergo four chemo cycles. And it was a success!

“I think trials are important. I think about my daughter, I think about other women. We want to kill the cancer, but we don’t want to damage our bodies so much that it shortens our lifespan after we’ve killed the cancer,” said Lana Callahan, breast cancer patient and Compass Trial participant.

Houston Compass Trial locations and contact information

Baylor College of Medicine/Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center Recruiting

Houston, Texas, United States, 77030

Contact: Site Public Contact 713-798-1354 burton@bcm.edu

Principal Investigator: Mothaffar F. Rimawi



Ben Taub General Hospital Recruiting

Houston, Texas, United States, 77030

Contact: Site Public Contact 713-873-2000

Principal Investigator: Mothaffar F. Rimawi