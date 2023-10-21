HOUSTON (KIAH) – Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States and the highest leading cause of death for Hispanic women. Breast cancer takes the lives of about 42,000 women and 500 men a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since 1989, the breast cancer mortality rate has dropped 43% because of earlier detection and improved treatments, as stated on the American Cancer Society website.

As we mark breast cancer awareness month, Dr. Kaitlin Bokhari, breast surgeon at Baylor Scott & White health, broke down types of cancer and how early detection can save your life.