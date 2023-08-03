Jennifer Davis is in recovery from triple negative breast cancer, one of the deadliest and most aggressive types. She is also the first woman in the world to receive the first triple negative breast cancer vaccine.

She and 15 other women participated in a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. During the trial, the women got three vaccines over six weeks.

Davis said she had no side effects. Now, her body can recognize cancer cells before it turns into something bigger.

This vaccine has been in development for 20 years, but there’s a lot more testing and human trials to go. It could be seven years before the vaccine is approved by federal regulators.