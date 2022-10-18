In their 12th annual report, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) said cancer researchers continue to make advances that improve, extend, and save lives. That’s because according to their data, cancer deaths have fallen every year since 2016.

The following are highlights from the report that covered August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022:

More people than ever before are living longer and fuller lives after a cancer diagnosis

More than 18 million people with a history of cancer are living in the U.S. as of January 2022

The decline in the rate of cancer mortality has accelerated in recent years, as reflected by a 2.3 percent decrease in cancer deaths every year between 2016 and 2019

“It’s fun to see science making progress. This is real science in motion that we’re witnessing right now.” Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott & White Health

The Texas Department of State Health Services estimated 866,712 Texans are cancer survivors. These are Texans were diagnosed with cancer between 1995–2017 and who were alive as of January 1, 2018. Prostate and female breast cancer survivors make up about 42 percent of survivors.

Dr. David Winter, of Baylor Scott & White Health, explained three different initiatives have greatly increased cancer survival rates. One, more screenings so cancer can be caught early. Two, new medications are being more rapidly developed with higher efficacy.

“And then we found ways to modulate the immune system, modulate your own immune system – make it better make it stronger to fight cancers,” he said.

Despite the unprecedented progress being made against cancer in recent years, this complex disease remains a significant threat to human health around the world. In the U.S. alone, it is estimated that more than 600,000 lives will be lost to cancer in 2022.